Potable water service interruption Feb. 10-11 in North Pinellas

Pinellas County Utilities will commence the replacement of a 4-inch potable water supply line overnight Friday that will require the interruption of potable water service to six neighborhoods in unincorporated North County between the cities of Dunedin and Clearwater. The project is scheduled to begin on Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 p.m. and is scheduled to be completed by 4 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. The project was scheduled during low-demand service hours to avoid inconveniencing customers during high-demand hours.

