Police: Man tried to call victim 63 time
A domestic violence suspect who was ordered to not contact his victim is facing dozens more charges after he repeatedly tried to call her, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. Jesse David Cairo, 21, of Clearwater, was arrested Feb. 7 on a count of domestic violence against his girlfriend.
