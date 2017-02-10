Pinellas licensing board rejects Sen....

Pinellas licensing board rejects Sen. Jack Latvala's plan, and he's not happy about it

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Sen . Jack Latvala, R- Clearwater, said new leadership was the solution to what ails the Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board. He vowed to block any legislation to add government oversight, saying there wasn't enough time to draft a new law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Onyums (Nov '14) 3 hr anonymous 72
News 'He was enraged!': Gay university student drown... 19 hr David landry 3
Larry cordle Thu Mac 1
News Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07) Thu Happy Phart 5
Clearwater Cops Feb 6 Town Drunk ... 3
cara ryan rush Jan 27 merissasue 3
Areas to avoid in Clearwater (Jul '10) Jan 27 Tay0405 74
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,638 • Total comments across all topics: 278,757,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC