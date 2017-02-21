Pinellas events mark National Consumer Protection Week
Pinellas County Consumer Protection is inviting residents to take part in National Consumer Protection Week, from Monday, March 6, through Friday, March 10. The consumer protection office will hold events that entire week throughout Pinellas County with an early bonus event on Friday, March 3, to kick off the week. Consumer Protection Week is an annual, national campaign designed to inform residents about individual consumer rights and provide the knowledge to make informed decisions on various consumer-related topics, such as avoiding identity theft when filing taxes.
