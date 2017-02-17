Pinellas detectives investigate death of 6-month-old
Pinellas County Sheriff's detectives are investigating the death of a 6-month-old child that occurred about 8:50 a.m. Feb. 17 at a residence in unincorporated Clearwater. According to detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit, the child, Elijah Calabrese, was put to bed in his crib about midnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Feb 15
|anonymous
|74
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Feb 13
|A6B6C6
|1,220
|'He was enraged!': Gay university student drown...
|Feb 10
|David landry
|3
|Larry cordle
|Feb 9
|Mac
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|Feb 9
|Happy Phart
|5
|Clearwater Cops
|Feb 6
|Town Drunk ...
|3
|cara ryan rush
|Jan 27
|merissasue
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC