Pinellas County sailors take honors in regatta
Five Pinellas County sailors placed among the tops in their divisions in the 2017 Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design Regatta that concluded Feb. 19 in St. Petersburg. Jim Lindsey of St. Petersburg, skippering 'Sight Seeing,' tied with Seth Rosenthal of Crystal Beach aboard 'Shock Wave' to take top honors amongst five yachts in the J 24 division.
