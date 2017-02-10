Pinellas Commission to consider chang...

Pinellas Commission to consider changes to animal services ordinance

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

Pinellas County Commissioners will take public comment on proposed amendments to the animal services ordinance during a Feb. 21 hearing scheduled at 6 p.m. in the Fifth Floor Assembly Room of the county Courthouse, 315 Court St., Clearwater. A number of changes are proposed to the definitions section, including referring to the state statute to define baiting, cruelty, dangerous dog, proper enclosure for a dangerous dog, severe injury, unprovoked and veterinarian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09) 1 hr Licks7319 1,221
Onyums (Nov '14) Sat anonymous 72
News 'He was enraged!': Gay university student drown... Feb 10 David landry 3
Larry cordle Feb 9 Mac 1
News Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07) Feb 9 Happy Phart 5
Clearwater Cops Feb 6 Town Drunk ... 3
cara ryan rush Jan 27 merissasue 3
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,125 • Total comments across all topics: 278,823,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC