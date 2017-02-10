Pinellas Commission to consider changes to animal services ordinance
Pinellas County Commissioners will take public comment on proposed amendments to the animal services ordinance during a Feb. 21 hearing scheduled at 6 p.m. in the Fifth Floor Assembly Room of the county Courthouse, 315 Court St., Clearwater. A number of changes are proposed to the definitions section, including referring to the state statute to define baiting, cruelty, dangerous dog, proper enclosure for a dangerous dog, severe injury, unprovoked and veterinarian.
