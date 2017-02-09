Phillies load up, set out for Spring Training
The Phillies loaded their 53-foot equipment truck Wednesday morning for the 2-day, 1,058-mile drive to Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla., for Spring Training. The truck will arrive Thursday night and be unloaded Friday morning, four days before Phillies pitchers and catchers hold their first official workout Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Phillies.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Larry cordle
|12 hr
|Mac
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|15 hr
|Happy Phart
|5
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Feb 7
|anonymous
|71
|Clearwater Cops
|Feb 6
|Town Drunk ...
|3
|cara ryan rush
|Jan 27
|merissasue
|3
|Areas to avoid in Clearwater (Jul '10)
|Jan 27
|Tay0405
|74
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|Jan 25
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC