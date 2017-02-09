Phillies load up, set out for Spring ...

Phillies load up, set out for Spring Training

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies loaded their 53-foot equipment truck Wednesday morning for the 2-day, 1,058-mile drive to Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla., for Spring Training. The truck will arrive Thursday night and be unloaded Friday morning, four days before Phillies pitchers and catchers hold their first official workout Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Phillies.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Larry cordle 12 hr Mac 1
News Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07) 15 hr Happy Phart 5
Onyums (Nov '14) Feb 7 anonymous 71
Clearwater Cops Feb 6 Town Drunk ... 3
cara ryan rush Jan 27 merissasue 3
Areas to avoid in Clearwater (Jul '10) Jan 27 Tay0405 74
News Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07) Jan 25 Debbie Casagranda 319
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Pinellas County was issued at February 09 at 6:55PM EST

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,457 • Total comments across all topics: 278,719,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC