Part of the old Belleview Biltmore Hotel in Clearwater is being preserved.
The Belleview Biltmore Hotel was built near the Gulf in northern Pinellas County in 1897 by railroad tycoon Henry Plant, one of a string of palaces linked to northern visitors by his railroad. Post-Plant, the hotel endured an evolving tourism market and a parade of owners.
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Sat
|anonymous
|72
|'He was enraged!': Gay university student drown...
|Feb 10
|David landry
|3
|Larry cordle
|Feb 9
|Mac
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|Feb 9
|Happy Phart
|5
|Clearwater Cops
|Feb 6
|Town Drunk ...
|3
|cara ryan rush
|Jan 27
|merissasue
|3
|Areas to avoid in Clearwater (Jul '10)
|Jan 27
|Tay0405
|74
