Palm Harbor man arrested in 25-year-old cold case

Pinellas County Sheriff's detectives arrested a suspect from a 1992 cold case Feb. 16 thanks to improved technology that helped identify a suspect's fingerprints. According to detectives with the Robbery / Homicide Unit, the crime occurred about 3 a.m. on Feb. 8, 1992 at the Quality Inn, 38724 U.S. 19 N., Tarpon Springs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.