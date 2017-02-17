NEWS Regal Components buys Ezell Precision Tool
Regal is regaining control of the business after selling it in July to two local machine shop owners, who ceased operating the business in January, according to a company statement. Regal's acquisition was effective Feb. 15. Ezell Precision and Regal Components are located in the same industrial park in Clearwater, Fla.
