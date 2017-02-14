Lucinda Williams brings tour to the Capitol Theatre

Three-time Grammy Award-winner Lucinda Williams will perform Thursday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Williams is touring in support of her latest release, 'The Ghosts of Highway 20.' Recorded in the middle of arguably the most prolific period of her nearly four-decade career, 'The Ghosts of Highway 20' is unlike any other Williams' album.

