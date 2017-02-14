Lucinda Williams brings tour to the Capitol Theatre
Three-time Grammy Award-winner Lucinda Williams will perform Thursday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Williams is touring in support of her latest release, 'The Ghosts of Highway 20.' Recorded in the middle of arguably the most prolific period of her nearly four-decade career, 'The Ghosts of Highway 20' is unlike any other Williams' album.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Mon
|A6B6C6
|1,220
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Feb 11
|anonymous
|72
|'He was enraged!': Gay university student drown...
|Feb 10
|David landry
|3
|Larry cordle
|Feb 9
|Mac
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|Feb 9
|Happy Phart
|5
|Clearwater Cops
|Feb 6
|Town Drunk ...
|3
|cara ryan rush
|Jan 27
|merissasue
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC