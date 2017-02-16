Investigators examine death of infant prematurely born to Largo woman
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby girl born prematurely last week to a woman under the influence of several drugs. A 36-year-old woman gave birth to a girl at 31 weeks gestation at her home on Thursday, according to the Florida Department of Child and Family Services.
