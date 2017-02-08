Internationally Acclaimed Artists Bring Soul to Clearwater for Black History Month
There is no cost to attend. Nathan Mitchell, Gospel, R&B, Funk, Blues and Smooth Jazz musician, will be performing at the Black History Month concert in the Church of Scientology's international retreat, the Fort Harrison in downtown Clearwater.
