Hudson man injured when struck by veh...

Hudson man injured when struck by vehicle

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

A 69-year-old Hudson man suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle about 6:18 a.m. Feb. 11 at the intersection of State Road 580 and Summerdale Road in Clearwater. Florida High Patrol reports that Debra Fay La Clair, 56, of Clearwater was traveling westbound on State Road 580 in a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle when she struck Michael John Kopas, who was walking southbound in a crosswalk on the east side of the intersection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Onyums (Nov '14) 15 hr anonymous 72
News 'He was enraged!': Gay university student drown... Fri David landry 3
Larry cordle Feb 9 Mac 1
News Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07) Feb 9 Happy Phart 5
Clearwater Cops Feb 6 Town Drunk ... 3
cara ryan rush Jan 27 merissasue 3
Areas to avoid in Clearwater (Jul '10) Jan 27 Tay0405 74
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,951 • Total comments across all topics: 278,773,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC