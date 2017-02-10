Hudson man injured when struck by vehicle

A 69-year-old Hudson man suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle about 6:18 a.m. Feb. 11 at the intersection of State Road 580 and Summerdale Road in Clearwater. Florida High Patrol reports that Debra Fay La Clair, 56, of Clearwater was traveling westbound on State Road 580 in a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle when she struck Michael John Kopas, who was walking southbound in a crosswalk on the east side of the intersection.

