Hometown North Pinellas
St. Cecelia School seventh-graders took the three top awards. Gabrielle Grant received a first-place medal in the category of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Mikayla Lachowicz received first in Physics and Astronomy and Justin Ming second in Intelligent Machines, Robotics, and Systems Software.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cara ryan rush
|Jan 27
|merissasue
|3
|Areas to avoid in Clearwater (Jul '10)
|Jan 27
|Tay0405
|74
|Clearwater Cops
|Jan 27
|MeowMix1032
|2
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|Jan 25
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
|Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07)
|Jan 24
|Strike3
|16
|Ridgecrest Music Thread
|Jan 24
|Musikologist
|2
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Jan 23
|anonymous
|70
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC