Gateway Area Sale or Lease Opportunity
If you're looking for a great location in Tampa Bay, we have the place for you in the Gateway area: 380 105th Terrace N.E. in St. Petersburg Florida! This property is 9,100 square feet on 1.4 acres and is available now for sale or lease. Located right off the Gandy Bridge in St. Pete, demographic studies indicate that there are more than 600,000 people living within 10 square miles of this facility.
