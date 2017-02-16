Friends of Clearwater Library booksto...

Friends of Clearwater Library bookstore seeking donations

Tampa Bay Newspapers

The Friends of the Clearwater Library Book and Gift Store are seeking donations of paperback books in good condition for resale in the store. Proceeds from the Friends of the Clearwater Library bookstores are used to enhance the Clearwater Public Library system.

Clearwater, FL

