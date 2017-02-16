Friends of Clearwater Library bookstore seeking donations
The Friends of the Clearwater Library Book and Gift Store are seeking donations of paperback books in good condition for resale in the store. Proceeds from the Friends of the Clearwater Library bookstores are used to enhance the Clearwater Public Library system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Wed
|anonymous
|74
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Feb 13
|A6B6C6
|1,220
|'He was enraged!': Gay university student drown...
|Feb 10
|David landry
|3
|Larry cordle
|Feb 9
|Mac
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|Feb 9
|Happy Phart
|5
|Clearwater Cops
|Feb 6
|Town Drunk ...
|3
|cara ryan rush
|Jan 27
|merissasue
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC