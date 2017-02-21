Free park and ride to Clearwater Beach offered for spring break
Beachgoers can hitch a free ride to the beach starting today until April 30 through the city's Spring Break Park and Ride promotion. Drivers can park their vehicles at the City Hall or Harborview Center parking lots or in the Garden Avenue Garage and get a free one-way-ride on the Jolley Trolley or Suncoast Beach Trolley to Clearwater Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Bill's Clock Repair Service (Dec '15)
|Feb 21
|George
|2
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Feb 15
|anonymous
|74
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Feb 13
|A6B6C6
|1,220
|'He was enraged!': Gay university student drown...
|Feb 10
|David landry
|3
|Larry cordle
|Feb 9
|Mac
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|Feb 9
|Happy Phart
|5
|Clearwater Cops
|Feb 6
|Town Drunk ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC