Free park and ride to Clearwater Beach offered for spring break

Beachgoers can hitch a free ride to the beach starting today until April 30 through the city's Spring Break Park and Ride promotion. Drivers can park their vehicles at the City Hall or Harborview Center parking lots or in the Garden Avenue Garage and get a free one-way-ride on the Jolley Trolley or Suncoast Beach Trolley to Clearwater Beach.

