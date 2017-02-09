Florida: Smoking hot Cuban heritage
Visitors to Florida could easily be forgiven for imagining there is little more to the Sunshine State than Walt Disney World , the immense, sprawling complex that covers an area larger than some European countries. But to make this mistake would be to miss Florida's many lesser-known gems.
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'He was enraged!': Gay university student drown...
|7 hr
|David landry
|3
|Larry cordle
|Thu
|Mac
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|Thu
|Happy Phart
|5
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Feb 7
|anonymous
|71
|Clearwater Cops
|Feb 6
|Town Drunk ...
|3
|cara ryan rush
|Jan 27
|merissasue
|3
|Areas to avoid in Clearwater (Jul '10)
|Jan 27
|Tay0405
|74
