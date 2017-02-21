Flight attendant offered impassioned ...

Flight attendant offered impassioned defense of fired Allegiant Air pilot

38 min ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The wrongful termination lawsuit filed by an Allegiant Air pilot fired for making an emergency landing at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport in 2015 has turned into a bitterly contested match as it marches toward a July 31 trial date in Nevada. The legal battle includes accusations of documents withheld in discovery, questions about the memory of the airline's CEO and a request for a battery of personality tests of the pilot, which a judge denied.

