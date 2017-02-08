Fifth-graders honored at Kids Tag Art awards ceremony

Pinellas County Tax Collector Charles W. Thomas announced that more than 100 fifth-grade art students were honored at the second annual Kids Tag Art Pinellas Awards Ceremony Jan. 26 at the St. Petersburg College Clearwater Arts Auditorium, 2465 Drew St. in Clearwater. Elementary art students in 42 Pinellas County Schools created their own unique vanity tags that anyone can purchase online for $15 + $3.50 shipping and handling.

