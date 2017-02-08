Fifth-graders honored at Kids Tag Art awards ceremony
Pinellas County Tax Collector Charles W. Thomas announced that more than 100 fifth-grade art students were honored at the second annual Kids Tag Art Pinellas Awards Ceremony Jan. 26 at the St. Petersburg College Clearwater Arts Auditorium, 2465 Drew St. in Clearwater. Elementary art students in 42 Pinellas County Schools created their own unique vanity tags that anyone can purchase online for $15 + $3.50 shipping and handling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Tue
|anonymous
|71
|Clearwater Cops
|Feb 6
|Town Drunk ...
|3
|cara ryan rush
|Jan 27
|merissasue
|3
|Areas to avoid in Clearwater (Jul '10)
|Jan 27
|Tay0405
|74
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|Jan 25
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
|Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07)
|Jan 24
|Strike3
|16
|Ridgecrest Music Thread
|Jan 24
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC