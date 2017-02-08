Fifth-graders honored at Kids Tag Art...

Fifth-graders honored at Kids Tag Art awards ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

Pinellas County Tax Collector Charles W. Thomas announced that more than 100 fifth-grade art students were honored at the second annual Kids Tag Art Pinellas Awards Ceremony Jan. 26 at the St. Petersburg College Clearwater Arts Auditorium, 2465 Drew St. in Clearwater. Elementary art students in 42 Pinellas County Schools created their own unique vanity tags that anyone can purchase online for $15 + $3.50 shipping and handling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Onyums (Nov '14) Tue anonymous 71
Clearwater Cops Feb 6 Town Drunk ... 3
cara ryan rush Jan 27 merissasue 3
Areas to avoid in Clearwater (Jul '10) Jan 27 Tay0405 74
News Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07) Jan 25 Debbie Casagranda 319
News Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07) Jan 24 Strike3 16
Ridgecrest Music Thread Jan 24 Musikologist 2
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Pinellas County was issued at February 09 at 4:12AM EST

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Tornado
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,999 • Total comments across all topics: 278,696,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC