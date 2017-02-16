Feb 14 9:15 AM Bucs reunion: Donnie Abraham joining Lovie Smith at Illinois
Former Bucs coach Lovie Smith has tabbed another familiar name for his coaching staff at Illinois, with former Bucs cornerback Donnie Abraham expected to join his staff as an assistant. Abraham, 43, was coaching at IMG Academy in Bradenton, following coaching stints at Clearwater, East Lake and Gibbs high schools in Pinellas County.
