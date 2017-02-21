Enemy of the people? Maybe not

Enemy of the people? Maybe not

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

President Donald Trump created a firestorm Friday when, in a tweet, he branded the news media "the enemy of the American people."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Bill's Clock Repair Service (Dec '15) Feb 21 George 2
Onyums (Nov '14) Feb 15 anonymous 74
News Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09) Feb 13 A6B6C6 1,220
News 'He was enraged!': Gay university student drown... Feb 10 David landry 3
Larry cordle Feb 9 Mac 1
News Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07) Feb 9 Happy Phart 5
Clearwater Cops Feb 6 Town Drunk ... 3
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Pinellas County was issued at February 23 at 8:40PM EST

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,682 • Total comments across all topics: 279,096,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC