Edwin McCain takes the stage at Capitol Theatre

Singer-songwriter and musician Edwin McCain will take the stage Thursday, March 9, 7 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Called the 'great American romantic' by the New York Times, McCain has built an enviable career over the past 20 years by balancing his massive pop success with the year-round touring schedule of a tireless troubadour.

