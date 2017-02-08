Editorial: A small step for Pinellas Construction Licensing Board
Pinellas County commissioners were understandably unenthusiastic Tuesday about the modest changes in proposed legislation dealing with the troubled Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board. But bad timing and procedural issues are delaying real reform, and lawmakers should move ahead with minor adjustments this year and aim higher next year.
