Eco Fun Festival offers good, green family fun
Pinellas County Solid Waste will be hosting its inaugural Eco Fun Festival Sunday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., at Bridgeway Acres Commons on the grounds of the solid waste facility, located at 11418 34th St. N., in Clearwater. The event is free and open to the public.
