Early Bird presents musical Ain't Retirement Grand
The Early Bird Dinner Theatre is getting ready to open its very first musical comedy. 'Ain't Retirement Grand!,' written by local playwright Gil Perlroth, will open Saturday, March 4. Directed by Pat Zaback, the production will run through April 23. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 4 p.m. Matinees are Thursdays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. The price for buffet and show is $36 including tax.
