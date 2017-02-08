Dukes of Hazard John Schneider Signs ...

Dukes of Hazard John Schneider Signs On To Movie Filming Locally, The Favorite

Producers of the Clearwater based film The Favorite, announced today that they are in pre-production and set to start shooting on February 20th in the greater Tampa Bay region. Cast and crew are being selected with John Schneider, being selected as one of the lead roles in the movie.

