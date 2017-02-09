Dr. Francisco M. Torres, MD. Announce...

Dr. Francisco M. Torres, MD. Announces Book, Drop the Fat

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ Does your body hold you back? Are you sick and tired of pain medication? Have limited mobility or just feel lethargic? Fed up with weight-loss gimmicks? Dr. Francisco M. Torres, MD , used to ask himself the same questions. You can reboot your body's natural healing properties with a comprehensive health improvement plan that includes a custom program to help you feel your best.

