Clerk waives collection fees through March 10
The Pinellas County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller's office will dedicate two weeks at the end of February and early March to help citizens reset the past and potentially save a lot of money. The Clerk's office will waive collection fees for a limited time only when citizens pay their outstanding fines and fees in full.
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Bill's Clock Repair Service (Dec '15)
|Feb 21
|George
|2
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Feb 15
|anonymous
|74
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Feb 13
|A6B6C6
|1,220
|'He was enraged!': Gay university student drown...
|Feb 10
|David landry
|3
|Larry cordle
|Feb 9
|Mac
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|Feb 9
|Happy Phart
|5
|Clearwater Cops
|Feb 6
|Town Drunk ...
|3
