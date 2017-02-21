Clerk waives collection fees through ...

Clerk waives collection fees through March 10

1 hr ago

The Pinellas County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller's office will dedicate two weeks at the end of February and early March to help citizens reset the past and potentially save a lot of money. The Clerk's office will waive collection fees for a limited time only when citizens pay their outstanding fines and fees in full.

