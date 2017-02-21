Clearwater sets sights on downtown wa...

Clearwater sets sights on downtown waterfront

Bolstered by considerable community support, Clearwater City Council members focused their sights on the future of the downtown waterfront as they approved a master plan that calls for a dramatic redevelopment of an area often identified as one of the city's least utilized assets. The approval came during a special council meeting Feb. 21 at city hall and now sets the stage for the 10-year, two-phase, $55 million revitalization plan that will greatly re-envision downtown Clearwater.

