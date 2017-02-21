Clearwater sets sights on downtown waterfront

Bolstered by considerable community support, Clearwater City Council members focused their sights on the future of the downtown waterfront as they approved a master plan that calls for a dramatic redevelopment of an area often identified as one of the city's least utilized assets. The approval came during a special council meeting Feb. 21 at city hall and now sets the stage for the 10-year, two-phase, $55 million revitalization plan that will greatly re-envision downtown Clearwater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.