Clearwater presents plans for boat launch
More than 40 residents gathered last week to hear the city of Clearwater's plans for the future of the Seminole boat launch and surrounding areas. The informational meeting, held on Jan. 25 at Francis Wilson Playhouse, was another example of the city's continued efforts to reach out to the community as it moves forward with a number of master plans in the coming year.
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cara ryan rush
|Jan 27
|merissasue
|3
|Areas to avoid in Clearwater (Jul '10)
|Jan 27
|Tay0405
|74
|Clearwater Cops
|Jan 27
|MeowMix1032
|2
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|Jan 25
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
|Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07)
|Jan 24
|Strike3
|16
|Ridgecrest Music Thread
|Jan 24
|Musikologist
|2
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Jan 23
|anonymous
|70
