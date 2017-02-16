Clearwater Marine Aquarium land a key...

Clearwater Marine Aquarium land a key question mark for city

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium has held off on accepting an offer from the Church of Scientology to buy its vacant downtown lot for more than a year, giving city officials first dibs and time to decide if they'd like to buy the land. Mayor George Cretekos said officials were waiting to pull the trigger until they saw how consultants hired to design a downtown waterfront revitalization plan suggested the 1.4-acre lot across the street from City Hall should be used.

