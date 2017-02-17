Clearwater man robbed store with bomb...

A homeless man tried to rob a convenience store in December by implying he had a gun, and when he was unsuccessful he went to another store and implied he had a bomb, Clearwater police said. According to arrest affidavits, Orance Levon Hunter, 39, went to a 7-Eleven, 1725 Drew St., about 2:29 a.m. Dec. 11 and selected a bottle of water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.