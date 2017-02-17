Clearwater man arrested in fatality DUI crash
A 29-year-old Clearwater man was arrested for DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide in connection with Feb. 16 fatality crash at the intersection of East Lake and Keystone roads in Tarpon springs. Dustin Lee Rhoades was traveling in a 2008 Ford Explorer, and Denise Diometre, 65, of New Port Richey was traveling in a 2012 Hyundai Elantra northbound on East Lake Road about 11:29 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Feb 15
|anonymous
|74
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Feb 13
|A6B6C6
|1,220
|'He was enraged!': Gay university student drown...
|Feb 10
|David landry
|3
|Larry cordle
|Feb 9
|Mac
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|Feb 9
|Happy Phart
|5
|Clearwater Cops
|Feb 6
|Town Drunk ...
|3
|cara ryan rush
|Jan 27
|merissasue
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC