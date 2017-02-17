Clearwater man arrested in fatality DUI crash

A 29-year-old Clearwater man was arrested for DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide in connection with Feb. 16 fatality crash at the intersection of East Lake and Keystone roads in Tarpon springs. Dustin Lee Rhoades was traveling in a 2008 Ford Explorer, and Denise Diometre, 65, of New Port Richey was traveling in a 2012 Hyundai Elantra northbound on East Lake Road about 11:29 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

