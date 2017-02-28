Clearwater Lawyer Facing Grand Theft Charge
John Smitten has been accused by McGuire Law Offices of depositing roughly $115,500 of client money into his personal bank account. The investigation determined that the 47-year-old lawyer stole over $100,000 in cash and checks from at least 82 of the law firm's clients between February 2012 and July 2014.
