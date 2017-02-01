Clearwater Council prepares for holiday traffic woes

In continued efforts to ease traffic congestion on Clearwater Beach, city officials have moved forward with plans to further utilize alternative travel options during peak seasons. During a work session on Jan. 30 at city hall, council members approved funding in the amount that would not exceed $50,000 that would extend Jolley Trolley services during Spring Break, ostensibly from Feb. 24 until April 30. The plan is a collaboration of efforts by Clearwater city staff, the Clearwater Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority.

