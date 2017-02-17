Clearwater Council ponders Penny tax

Clearwater city staff presented council members with a first draft of possible projects for the next round of Pennies for Pinellas funding during a workshop Feb. 13 at City Hall. Since its approval in 1989 and again in 1997, Clearwater has benefitted from the sales tax levy with an approximate $210 million, which has funded a number of projects, including the Memorial Causeway Bridge, Bright House Stadium, at least five fire stations, Ross Norton Complex, Countryside and the Main Clearwater libraries, Pier 60, the Long Center and downtown streetscaping.

