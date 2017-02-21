Clearwater Council approves airpark m...

Clearwater Council approves airpark master plan

Clearwater council members approved a joint participation agreement between the city and the Florida Department of Transportation to conduct a master plan study for the Clearwater Airpark. The study is the first since 1999 and is required by FDOT, said Marine and Aviation Director Bill Morris.

