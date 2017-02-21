Clearwater Council approves airpark master plan
Clearwater council members approved a joint participation agreement between the city and the Florida Department of Transportation to conduct a master plan study for the Clearwater Airpark. The study is the first since 1999 and is required by FDOT, said Marine and Aviation Director Bill Morris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Bill's Clock Repair Service (Dec '15)
|Tue
|George
|2
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Feb 15
|anonymous
|74
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Feb 13
|A6B6C6
|1,220
|'He was enraged!': Gay university student drown...
|Feb 10
|David landry
|3
|Larry cordle
|Feb 9
|Mac
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|Feb 9
|Happy Phart
|5
|Clearwater Cops
|Feb 6
|Town Drunk ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC