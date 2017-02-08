Clearwater Council accepts Downtown master plan
Clearwater city leaders took the next step in redeveloping its downtown waterfront when council members on Feb. 2 accepted a finalized master plan developed by urban development consultants in coordination with city staff. The culmination of more than six months work that included a number of community workshops to gather suggestions and feedback from residents, the downtown waterfront master plan calls for a dramatic redevelopment of an area that was identified in 2014 by the Urban Land Institute as one of the city's greatest and least utilized assets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Larry cordle
|3 hr
|Mac
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|6 hr
|Happy Phart
|5
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Tue
|anonymous
|71
|Clearwater Cops
|Feb 6
|Town Drunk ...
|3
|cara ryan rush
|Jan 27
|merissasue
|3
|Areas to avoid in Clearwater (Jul '10)
|Jan 27
|Tay0405
|74
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|Jan 25
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC