Clearwater Council accepts Downtown master plan

Clearwater city leaders took the next step in redeveloping its downtown waterfront when council members on Feb. 2 accepted a finalized master plan developed by urban development consultants in coordination with city staff. The culmination of more than six months work that included a number of community workshops to gather suggestions and feedback from residents, the downtown waterfront master plan calls for a dramatic redevelopment of an area that was identified in 2014 by the Urban Land Institute as one of the city's greatest and least utilized assets.

