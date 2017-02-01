Clearwater Business SPARK announces new partner
Clearwater Business SPARK recently welcomed Prospera, formerly known as the Hispanic Business Initiative Fund/HBIF, as its newest partner to support entrepreneurs and small business owners. As a partner of Clearwater Business SPARK, Prospera's team of business development consultants is dedicated to guide and support the Hispanic entrepreneurs in building, developing and growing their business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
