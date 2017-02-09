CCHR Fighting to Restore Human Rights...

CCHR Fighting to Restore Human Rights in Florida

CCHR Florida noted that according to the 2015 Annual Report of Baker Act Data prepared for the Agency for Health Care Administration, there were 193,410 involuntary examinations initiated in calendar year 2015. An astounding 32,882 were initiated on minors and in Florida; a child may be removed from school grounds and sent for involuntary examination without parental consent or knowledge.  The total number of minors evaluated in Florida under the Baker Act increased by 50 percent from fiscal year 2010 to 2015.

