CCHR Fighting to Restore Human Rights in Florida
CCHR Florida noted that according to the 2015 Annual Report of Baker Act Data prepared for the Agency for Health Care Administration, there were 193,410 involuntary examinations initiated in calendar year 2015. An astounding 32,882 were initiated on minors and in Florida; a child may be removed from school grounds and sent for involuntary examination without parental consent or knowledge. The total number of minors evaluated in Florida under the Baker Act increased by 50 percent from fiscal year 2010 to 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Larry cordle
|17 hr
|Mac
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|19 hr
|Happy Phart
|5
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Feb 7
|anonymous
|71
|Clearwater Cops
|Feb 6
|Town Drunk ...
|3
|cara ryan rush
|Jan 27
|merissasue
|3
|Areas to avoid in Clearwater (Jul '10)
|Jan 27
|Tay0405
|74
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|Jan 25
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC