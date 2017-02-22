CCHR Claims Families Rights are being Eroded by the Baker Act
CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 21, 2017 -- On Saturday the 25th of February, the Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights , a mental health watchdog organization co-established by the Church of Scientology, will host an information booth at the Pierce Street Market, in downtown Clearwater in an effort to raise awareness on how the current implementation of the Baker Act is leading to the involuntary commitment of thousands of children in psychiatric institutions without the informed consent of their parents. CCHR also provides families with a Baker Act Non-Consent form which puts the child's school on notice that the parents do not give permission for their child to undergo psychiatric examination or treatment.
