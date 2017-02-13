Capitol Theatre welcomes singer-songw...

Capitol Theatre welcomes singer-songwriter Colin Hay

Singer-songwriter Colin Hay - founding member and vocalist of Australian rock outfit and pop sensation Men at Work - will perform Sunday, Feb. 19, 8 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Hay is familiar to millions as frontman of Men at Work, which formed in 1978.

