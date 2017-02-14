Capitol Theatre presents saxophonist ...

Capitol Theatre presents saxophonist Mindi Abair

11 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

Saxophonist Mindi Abair will take the stage Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35.

