Capitol Theatre presents Guitar Hero Al Di Meola

Al Di Meola's Elegant Gypsy 40th Anniversary Tour will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area with a performance Monday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Released in 1977, 'Elegant Gypsy' was the follow-up album to Di Meola's debut release.

