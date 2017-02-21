Boy, 17, 'stages home invasion and stabs pregnant stepmom'

Boy, 17, 'dons a mask and stabs his pregnant stepmother during a staged burglary at his own home because he was mad his family moved to the area' Nathan Singhavong has been charged with attempted murder, tampering with evidence and battery on a person 65 years or older The 17-year-old is accused of slashing his stepmother, Emily Lam, in the face and neck and trying to cover up the attack by making it look like a burglary A 17-year-old Florida boy has been arrested on attempted murder charges after police say he staged a sham burglary at his family's home and brutally stabbed his pregnant stepmother.

