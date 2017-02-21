Boy, 17, 'stages home invasion and stabs pregnant stepmom'
Boy, 17, 'dons a mask and stabs his pregnant stepmother during a staged burglary at his own home because he was mad his family moved to the area' Nathan Singhavong has been charged with attempted murder, tampering with evidence and battery on a person 65 years or older The 17-year-old is accused of slashing his stepmother, Emily Lam, in the face and neck and trying to cover up the attack by making it look like a burglary A 17-year-old Florida boy has been arrested on attempted murder charges after police say he staged a sham burglary at his family's home and brutally stabbed his pregnant stepmother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Bill's Clock Repair Service (Dec '15)
|Tue
|George
|2
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Feb 15
|anonymous
|74
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Feb 13
|A6B6C6
|1,220
|'He was enraged!': Gay university student drown...
|Feb 10
|David landry
|3
|Larry cordle
|Feb 9
|Mac
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|Feb 9
|Happy Phart
|5
|Clearwater Cops
|Feb 6
|Town Drunk ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC