Boy, 17, 'stages home invasion and st...

Boy, 17, 'stages home invasion and stabs pregnant stepmom'

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Boy, 17, 'dons a mask and stabs his pregnant stepmother during a staged burglary at his own home because he was mad his family moved to the area' Nathan Singhavong has been charged with attempted murder, tampering with evidence and battery on a person 65 years or older The 17-year-old is accused of slashing his stepmother, Emily Lam, in the face and neck and trying to cover up the attack by making it look like a burglary A 17-year-old Florida boy has been arrested on attempted murder charges after police say he staged a sham burglary at his family's home and brutally stabbed his pregnant stepmother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Bill's Clock Repair Service (Dec '15) Tue George 2
Onyums (Nov '14) Feb 15 anonymous 74
News Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09) Feb 13 A6B6C6 1,220
News 'He was enraged!': Gay university student drown... Feb 10 David landry 3
Larry cordle Feb 9 Mac 1
News Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07) Feb 9 Happy Phart 5
Clearwater Cops Feb 6 Town Drunk ... 3
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,494 • Total comments across all topics: 279,066,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC