Blink and you'll miss the old attractions of Florida, disappearing fast
I know I wasn't the only one bummed out last month by the news that Florida's version of Stonehenge, the Airstream Ranch, was being torn down. Now the only cool stuff left to look at when you're stuck in a massive traffic jam on Interstate 4 are Dinosaur World and the Mickey Mouse power pole.
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13)
|Mon
|Many Pharted There
|8
|Review: Bill's Clock Repair Service (Dec '15)
|Feb 21
|George
|2
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Feb 15
|anonymous
|74
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Feb 13
|A6B6C6
|1,220
|'He was enraged!': Gay university student drown...
|Feb 10
|David landry
|3
|Larry cordle
|Feb 9
|Mac
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|Feb 9
|Happy Phart
|5
