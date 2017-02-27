Blink and you'll miss the old attract...

Blink and you'll miss the old attractions of Florida, disappearing fast

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

I know I wasn't the only one bummed out last month by the news that Florida's version of Stonehenge, the Airstream Ranch, was being torn down. Now the only cool stuff left to look at when you're stuck in a massive traffic jam on Interstate 4 are Dinosaur World and the Mickey Mouse power pole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13) Mon Many Pharted There 8
Review: Bill's Clock Repair Service (Dec '15) Feb 21 George 2
Onyums (Nov '14) Feb 15 anonymous 74
News Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09) Feb 13 A6B6C6 1,220
News 'He was enraged!': Gay university student drown... Feb 10 David landry 3
Larry cordle Feb 9 Mac 1
News Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07) Feb 9 Happy Phart 5
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,982 • Total comments across all topics: 279,209,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC