BKS Partners in Florida Partners With D&M Insurance Solutions

Tampa, Fla.-based insurance brokerage Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners has partnered with D&M Insurance Solutions, LLC , a Clearwater, Fla.-based insurance consulting and brokerage firm. D&M focuses on serving financial institutions, investors, banks, solar owner/operators, multi-family housing, EPC Providers and will support BKS' continued growth in these areas across the country, the company said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.